Mrs. Doris M. Garrison, 88, of Barbourville, the widow of John B. Garrison, passed away Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Mary Cox Mills born March 18, 1933 at Fount.
Doris was a homemaker and a member of the Swan Pond Baptist Church. In earlier years, she was a former supervisor with Gruen Watch Company. She enjoyed playing bingo, embroidering and visiting with friends at the Knox County Senior Center.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Jeniffer Garrison of Cincinnati, OH; a cherished granddaughter, Clarissa Newman and husband, Patrick, of Florida; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, July 31 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the W. H. Smith Memorial Gardens.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
