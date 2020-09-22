Mrs. Dorothy Mae Bishop, 72, of Radcliff, KY died on September 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. Mrs. Bishop was a native of Pineville, KY and the daughter of the late Robert & Lena Parrott Smith. She was employed as a nurse at Ireland Army Community Hospital and a member of Stithton Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Bobby Peavley and one brother, Robert Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Bishop of Radcliff, KY; two children, Robert Bishop (Maggie) and Stacy Bishop; sisters Maxine Potter, Lena Foley (James), Martha Ferguson (Michael) and Bessie Elliott (Larry); three grandchildren, Jordan Bishop, Mariah Collins, Elijah Brown and four great grandchildren, Malik Taylor, Levi Martin, Raughniesha Lewis and Abram Martin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2010 at Stithton Baptist Church with Rev. Denver Copeland officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Percell & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Rosenwald Cemetery, Barbourville, KY assisted by Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home.
To the family of Mrs. Bishop, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
