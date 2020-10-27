Dorothy Mae Rapier, age 58, of Woodbine, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Ruby and Homer Lovett; Brothers, Billy and Joe Lovett and by a Grandson Coty Westerfield.
Dorothy is survived by her Husband, Elmer Rapier; Brothers, Homer Lovett (Elaine) of Woodbine, and Lester Lovett of Corbin; Children; Chris Rapier, Marty Rapier, and Tina Westerfield all of Woodbine; Grandchildren, Brittany Westerfield of Lily, KY, Brook Westerfield, Lexi Hill, and Kasey Lovett all of Woodbine; and by a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will all mourn her passing.
Visitation will be on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 11am until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm.
Burial will follow in Dowis Chapel Cemetery.
Those attending are required to wear a mask and to socially distance in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
