Mrs. Dorothy Susan Petrey, 87, wife of the late Rev. Roy Petrey of Corbin, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Northside Baptist Church in Corbin.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Benge Brown; two brothers, Felix Brown and Thomas Brown and one sister, Elva Stevenston.
She was the mother of Marshal Petrey, Roy Dale Petrey and wife, Judy, Mary Partin and Peggy Gonzalez all of Corbin, Danny Petrey and wife, Kathy, of London and Linda Hurst and husband, David, of Flat Lick. She was the sister of Delbert Brown of Crab Orchard and the mother-in-law of Ruben Gonzalez of Chicago, Illinois. She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
