Mrs. Dortha Irene Bays age 88 of Trosper departed this life on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020 in the Barbourville ARH. She was the widow of Robert Calvin Bays, Sr.. and the daughter of Henry Cefus & Laura Ethel (Campbell) Overton born to them in East Jellico Kentucky on May 23, 1932. She was a member of Trosper Church of God. Dortha loved her church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Cefus & Laura Ethel (Campbell) Overton, her husband Robert Calvin Bays, two children, Brenda Faye Bays and Robert Bays, Jr., two grandchildren, Angie Bays & Rex Hamilton, three brothers, George, Henry & Thomas Overton and one sister, Eula May Bays, and a son-in-law Vernon "Dude" Hamilton..
Left behind to mourn her passing, five children, Geraldine Hamilton of Trosper, Barbara and husband Charles “Catman” Hamilton of Trosper, Charlie and his wife Denise Bays of Trosper, Betty and her husband Vernon Philpot of Kay Jay and Wanda and her husband Earl Messer of Green Road. She also leaves behind a sister, Fayetta Broughton and a brother Bill Butler, daughter-in-law Sherry Bays,16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren, a grandson Ethan Hamilton, who visited her every day, along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dortha Irene Bays will be conducted on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Jerry Hamilton, Mike Hamilton, Bryan Bays, Scotty Grubb, Ethan Hamilton, Logan Hamilton and John Patrick White. She will be laid to rest in the Coon Branch Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m and Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please remember, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines that we will need to follow during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the Bays family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
