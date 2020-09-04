Douglas Keith Frederick, Sr., age 73 of Trosper, was born in Knox County, KY on April 23, 1947 to the late Morris and Edith Davis Frederick and departed this life on August 29, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed riding in his Jeep, being outdoors, watching wildlife, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 4 brothers: Glen Frederick, Jerry Frederick, Tim Frederick, and Danny Frederick; and 3 sisters: Joann Storie, Thelma Frederick, and Carolyn Hamilton preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife: Lynn Frederick of Trosper; his sons: Douglas Frederick, Jr, and wife Rebecca, and Tommy Frederick; a stepson: Chris Britton; 3 brothers: Bob Frederick and wife Kathy, Harold Frederick and wife Betty, and Don Frederick and wife Charlotte; a sister: Aleene Elam; 3 grandchildren: Justin Gibson, Kevin Gibson, and Aaron Frederick; a great grandson: Wyatt Frederick; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
