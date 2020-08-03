Mr. Doyle Gray, 86, of Moore’s Creek, passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Lee and Shellie Gambrel Gray born on January 25, 1934 in Knox County.
Doyle was a former diesel mechanic and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed yard work, listening to Bluegrass music and spending time with family.
On July 22, 1962, he united in marriage with Shirley Roark and to this union five children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Lundy.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Gray of Moore’s Creek; five children, Rev. Gary Gray and wife, Diann, of Barbourville; Larry Gray and wife, Trish, of Moore’s Creek, Susan Lundy of London, Doyle Gray Jr. and wife, Sandie, of Road Fork and Rebecca Scalf and husband, Tommy, of Davis Bend; three sisters, Ernestine Barker, Lorene Proffitt and husband, Estill, all of Lawrenceburg and Pauline Byers of Moore’s Creek; grandchildren, Samuel and Josh Gray, Shane Gray and wife, Amy, Amanda Broughton and husband, Kevin, Sarah Fugate and husband, Wes, Neidra, Jared and Travis Lundy, Nick Gray, Jacob Scalf and wife, Hannah, and Rachel Reed and husband, Dustin; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rice, Mackenzie Gray, Matilda, Josie and Isabelle Gray, Riley, Carter and Amelia Broughton, Elise and Vince Fugate, Liam Lundy, Caden Lundy, Madalyn Scalf and Ellie and Emma Reed; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Gray Family Cemetery Tuesday, August 4 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Gary Gray officiating.
Casket bearers will be his grandsons.
