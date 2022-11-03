Mr. Doyle “Toe” Phipps, 77, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Herman and Pauline Branstutter Phipps born on March 20, 1945 in Harlan County.
Toe was a beloved person in our community having worked with Gerty and Polly Stewart for many years at Polly’s Florist and a member of the Northside Baptist Church. He enjoyed his breakfast club, going to flea markets and was an avid UK fan.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, John and Mary Mahan Phipps and Walter and Emily Barnett Branstutter, he was preceded in death by a brother, Vencil Phipps and wife, Billie; a sister-in-law, Bertha Rae Colson and a brother-in-law, William Smith.
Survivors include two sisters, Faye Smith and husband, Jerry, of Barbourville and Laura Mae Smith of London; two brothers, Rondle “Ron” Phipps and wife, Pat, of Barbourville and Darrell Phipps of Heidrick; a brother-in-law, John Colson of Florida; special nieces and nephews, Victoria Hacker and husband, David, Tonya Lay, Paige Hobbs and husband, Austin, Vencil “Dinky” Phipps and wife, Lisa, Michael Phipps and wife, Vickie, Mark Phipps and Rondle Scott Phipps and wife, Tiffany; great nieces and nephews, Alexander and Ethan Phipps, Wendi Rae Mills and husband, Nathan, Keaton Millsaps, Kimber Matthews, Jordan Scott, Jayden Seth and Pippa Sky Phipps, Memphis Mathews and Annie James Hobbs; special family friends, Angie Jackson and Greg Stewart and their children, Jessie, Taylor, Lauren and Melody; among other loved ones and dear and friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, November 3 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. Michael Jackson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
