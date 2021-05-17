Bruce Lyman Allen, MD, has joined Saint Joseph London as a general surgeon. Born and raised in the Bay Area of California, Dr. Allen has spent the last 40 years practicing as a surgeon on the West Coast.
Although the move to Kentucky is happening late in his career, Dr. Allen says he’s looking forward to the transition and new opportunities.
“At this stage in my career, patients and colleagues frequently ask when I intend to retire,” said Dr. Allen. “Retire? I have the greatest job in the world. Why should I retire just as long as I enjoy the work, and, more importantly, as long as the results of my surgery remain excellent?”
Dr. Allen earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and received his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine. After completing a general surgery residency at the University of California San Francisco, he joined his father in the practice of general surgery in San Mateo, California. “My father’s approach to surgery was simple: Get the best possible training, then always do what’s right for the patient. He was a master surgeon. It was an honor and a pleasure to work with him for 10 years. He also inspired my older brother to become a surgeon.”
Dr. Allen has been the surgeon champion for the National Surgical Quality Improvement Project at his community hospital. “The best way to improve the quality of our work is to measure the outcomes.”
Following that line of interest, he obtained a master’s degree in medical informatics from Northwestern University in Chicago. Dr. Allen is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the National Board of Medical Examiners.
As a general surgeon, Dr. Allen enjoys sharing with his patients his knowledge about surgery, what results to expect and what recovery should be like. “The nice thing about my specialty is that we take care of common problems such as hernias and gallstones, as well as the more serious illnesses like diverticulitis or colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Allen. “Now because of imaging and equipment advances, coupled with the use of cameras and small incisions, we can do so much more with less disability after surgery. Our patients get better faster, so they don’t have to live with chronic conditions, and they return to their usual activities more quickly.”
Dr. Allen began looking for general surgery positions in Kentucky when his son was accepted to Stewart Home & School, a residential school in Frankfort that serves individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Since making the cross-country move, Dr. Allen says he’s already enjoying working at Saint Joseph London.
“Today, more than ever, surgery is a team sport. The best results come from each of us doing his or her own job well. The team at Saint Joseph is excellent. It is a pleasure to work with them.”
When Dr. Allen is outside of the hospital, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Christina, and their four children and rescue dogs. He also enjoys restoring old cars and working on his golf game.
Dr. Allen is accepting new patient referrals. His office address is 1025 Saint Joseph Lane, London. To make an appointment with Dr. Allen, visit www.CHISaintJosephHealth.org or call 606.330.2370.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, Kentucky. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
