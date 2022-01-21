Come take a journey back with me to the celebration of Barbourville’s first Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Celebration held January 21, 2014. Celebrations were halted at the start of the Covid Pandemic.
On January 21, 2014, Barbourville, Kentucky, held its first ever Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration. It was a total community event involving multiple churches, clubs, organizations, and schools. I remember that morning well. The first part of the program included a community breakfast at St. Paul’s Baptist Church. The women of the church and other joined together to prepare a fabulous breakfast for all who attended. After a prayer by the Rev. Charles Tinsley, several beautiful praise songs were delivered by St. Paul’s choir members. Afterwards, all of those gathered at the church joined with others who were waiting at the Union Plaza parking lot.
Once reassembled, 100-125 or more people joined in a parade marching down Knox Street, singing familiar songs especially those sung during the Civil Rights Era. The marchers entered the Courthouse through the doors held open by Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and County Court Clerk Mike Corey. Once inside the courthouse, the crowd continued to the Fiscal Court room.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, President of the Knox County Democrat Women, organizers of the event, thanked the community, the churches, and the schools for turning out to the event. “Yes, we couldn’t have done it without people of faith,” she said. Then, Farmer quoted a line from Dr. King — “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” When she asked where those attending came from, several in the audience responded, Barbourville, Corbin, Pineville, Harlan, and Frankfort.
At the start of the program the Elementary School Poster Contest Awards were given out to two students, Mason Logan was awarded first place with Sarah Emily Pederson receiving Honorable Mention. Both Logan and Pederson were 6th Graders at Barbourville Elementary School.
The Knox Central High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Mr. Eddie Campbell led the choir in the singing of two songs. They led those gathered in “The Star Spangled Banner” followed by “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The entire courtroom was filled with the numerous voices from both the choir and those gathered in the audience.
After a very stirring and emotional program which was high-lighted by several area speakers and singers: including Irma Gall who marched with Dr. King; Rev. Charles Douglas who personally me Dr. King; Joella Davis who was President of Women of Vision; and David Miller who was the Campus Minister of Union College. The program was brought to a close by a stirring message by Rev. Andrew Baskin, Program Chair of African American Studies at Berea College. Rev. Baskins ended his comments with reading a part of a sermon Dr, King gave in 1968 at his church in Atlanta. Farmer thanked everyone for attending. We’re looking forward to next year’s program.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
