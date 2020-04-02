Dr. Robert “Bob” John Clement, EdD., 79, a resident of Troy, Missouri since May 2017, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born on June 26, 1940, he was the youngest of four children to parents, Earl and Mary (Mitchell) Clement, in Camden, New Jersey. After graduating from Paulsboro NJ High School in 1957, he worked for both the Atlantic Refining Company of Philadelphia, and the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) before attending Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky from 1960-1964.
On September 19, 1963, Bob married fellow student, Linda Hoff, of Findlay, Ohio at the campus chapel. Both he and Linda graduated from Union in May, 1964 - he was a B.A. in history. That fall, Bob enrolled in the graduate divinity program at Vanderbilt University. The following year, he left Vandy to teach in Nashville TN Metro School System. In 1967, Bob returned to Union College as an admissions counselor, subsequently taking on the positions of Director of Financial Aid and Dean of Students respectively. During his tenure, he also earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Union, and his Doctorate in Education (EdD) from the University of Kentucky (1976). Bob spent his career in higher education, employed by: Union College, MacMurray University, Jacksonville, IL; Sangamon State University (now UIS, Springfield, IL), and McKendree University, Lebanon, IL. From 1983-1995, Bob also served as Director of Public Relations for the Illinois Student (Financial) Assistance Program (ISAC).
Outside of work, he was an active lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, serving as chairman of the board, Sunday School teacher, Fellowship Group leader and choir member. Since moving to Troy, he and wife Linda have made Troy First Baptist Church their church home. Bob was also an active member of Rotary International, the YMCA, square dancing clubs and served on the Pleasant Plains, IL Public School Board from 1981-1989. He was also honored to be a member of the Union College Board of Trustees for 18 years and was named a Kentucky Colonel twice (an honorary state-given title for community service).
As an extension of his commitment to Biblical living, Bob served for over 15 years as a budget counselor for the Larry Burkett Christian Financial Concepts Ministry. He enjoyed reading, square-dancing, mission trips, spending time with friends and family, and working on his model HO trains with his son and grandchildren. For over 10 years, he volunteered as a youth soccer coach and referee; this tied in well with his lifelong love of sports - specifically for the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Bob also passed on his love of music to the next generations.
Bob is survived by Linda, his wife of 56 years; a daughter, Melinda Massey, her husband Brad Massey, and their children: Jenna, John and Stephen Massey of Troy, MO, and Daniel and Jestena (Rieser) Massey of Nashville, TN; a son, Rob Clement, his wife Peggy Clement and their daughter, Kathryn of Kirksville; nine nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family requests that those desiring to pay their respects, do so by offering a monetary memorial to the ‘Clement/Hoff Scholarship Fund’, care of Union College, 310 College Street, Barbourville, KY 40906. These funds will assist students in financial need.
A Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Please check back with McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory’s website site and also facebook. Thank you for your understanding.
