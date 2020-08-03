Ronald Newton Collier, M.D., was the first child of Iva Adams Collier and Newton Willard Collier. Ronald Newton was born on July 10, 1939 in Mayking. He passed away on Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 81 years old.
Dr. Collier was a graduate of Whitesburg High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at Union College in Barbourville and his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Louisville. He served two years in the United States Army, posted to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for training and then to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was promoted to Major. He returned to his pediatric practice in Louisville in 1970, serving as the President of the Jefferson County Pediatric Society, President of the Jefferson County Medical Society and as a guest lecturer for the University of Louisville Medical School. He also led teaching rounds for U of L medical students. He was a member of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA), the American Medical Association (AMA), the Kentucky Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics and he served on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Medical Insurance Company. He served as a deacon at West Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville for many years, enjoying additional community service roles including providing physicals for students and their families at Wolfe County High School and playing Santa Claus for the church’s annual Christmas dinners.
After retiring from his practice in Louisville and enjoying traveling with his wife and friends, the two settled in Hazard, where Doc joined the Hazard Clinic as a part-time pediatrician. The Colliers joined the First Presbyterian Church of Hazard where Doc served as elder. He was back home in the mountains of eastern Kentucky where he enjoyed taking care of the children and families of the region where he grew up. He retired from the ARH Hazard Clinic in 2019.
Ron loved fishing, reading murder mysteries and most especially spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether they were taking a walk or he was watching them play baseball, volleyball, lacrosse or basketball. Jan and Ron would have been married 60 years on August 13, 2020.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Janice “Jan” Martin Collier; two daughters, Dr. Deronda Collier Mobelini and husband, Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Heather Collier Speicher and husband, Dr. Matthew Speicher; grandchildren, Madison Mobelini Patrick and husband, Chase, Collier Ronald Mobelini, Marryn Rochelle Ruth Mobelini, Bennett David Speicher, Elizabeth Helen Speicher and Thomas Matthew Speicher; a sister, Esteva Carol Cassem; a nephew, Michael Stephen Cassem; brothers-in-law, Dennis Martin and wife, Jeannie, Byron Martin and wife, Kirby; several other nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel in Hazard Saturday, August 1 at 1 P.M. with Dr. Larry Orange officiating. Later at 5 P.M., a graveside service will be conducted in the McDonald Cemetery at Trace Branch.
Casket bearers will be Michael Cassem, Jarrod Martin, Joshua Martin, Bennett Speicher, Thomas Speicher, Collier Mobelini, Matthew Speicher, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, Chase Patrick, Ronald Combs, Jarrod Combs, Jon Combs and Josh Combs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.