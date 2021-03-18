The Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship Program was created to honor a longtime Baptist Health Corbin (previously Baptist Regional Medical Center) physician who died in 2007. Through the generosity of Dr. Seo’s family members, his memory will live on through this endowment within the Baptist Healthcare Foundation.
The purpose of the Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship Program is intended to support individuals who live in South Eastern Kentucky and are pursuing a career as a radiology technologist. The scholarship is open to students in their final year at high school who have been accepted to a technology school, and to students who are currently enrolled in a technology school and are seeking financial assistance in completing this training. Each awardee is eligible for $1000.00 towards technology school tuition. Students must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 in order to maintain their qualification for the scholarship. One new student will be selected each year for the scholarship.
Selection of the scholar will be based primarily upon financial need. Other significant factors include academic performance, integrity of character, and promise shown for future achievement. Scholarship applications are due by April 1st of each year.
To qualify for the $1,000 stipend, you must submit:
Proof of admission to an accredited technology school (letter of acceptance for high school seniors, academic transcript from technology school for students currently enrolled)
Documentation of financial need: complete copies of parents’, spouse’s, and their own most recent 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ and W2 forms
All nontaxable income (AFDC, ADC, Social Security Benefits, etc.) also must be documented by the appropriate agency
Two letters of recommendation from instructors who have taught the applicant within the last two years
Completed application form
High school, Technology or College transcript
A selection committee composed of both internal and external reviewers will select a Seo Scholar by April 15th and notify the recipient by May 1st. The scholarship will be presented at the school’s Award Program Ceremony.
Completed applications and statements may be delivered to Baptist Health Corbin, c/o Mark Steely, 1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 or emailed to msteely@bhsi.com.
