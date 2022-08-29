The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR 2022-2025 officers were installed recently at the First United Methodist Church by District Director Debra White from Rockcastle County. Pictured left to right are Sarah Watkins, Chaplain; Claudia Greenwood, 2nd Vice Regent and Historian; Nancy Hampton, Registrar; Betty Hauser, Parliamentarian; Darla Carter, Treasurer; Rebecca Huntley, Secretary, Donna Martin, 1st Vice Regent, and Tammy Baker. Also, at this meeting Chaplain Sarah Watkins conducted a Memorial Service for DAR members Jodi Hopper and Ivadean Gibson.
Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR 2022-2025 officers installed
