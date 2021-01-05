One man’s annual tribute to our veterans inspired a legion of volunteers and gave rise to the Wreaths Across America.
In 1992, Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Mr. Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
With the help of volunteers red ribbons were tied on each wreath and delivered to Washington D. C. The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Across America people began to emulate this project at national and state cemeteries.
WWA became a non-profit and is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms. The wreath-laying is held annually on the second or third Saturday in December.
The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR placed two wreaths at the gates of the Barbourville Cemetery on Saturday, December 19, to honor veterans as part of the Wreaths Across America Program. More than five hundred veterans are buried in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pictured from left to right are Sarah Watkins, Boone Watkins, Kendra Hubbard, Sheila Halter, and Donna Martin. Not in picture was Regent Claudia Greenwood.
