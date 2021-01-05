Ahead of their matchup with the Berea Pirates, Barbourville Tigers’ head coach Cody Messer knew that his team faced an uphill battle. However, a 15-of-39 performance from the free throw line was not expected to be one of the battles his team faced. The Pirates downed the Tigers 70-63.
Matthew Gray led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points. He was followed by Dylan Moore with 13 points, Jordan Collins with nine points, Matthew Swafford with seven points, Matthew Warren with three points, Travis Scott with two points, and Ethan Smith with one point.
“I knew what type of team we had before we even took the court,” said Messer. “We basically have only two guys that have any varsity experience. It’s hard to prepare them for the change in the speed of the game. That’s something that you really can’t teach. It’s one of those ‘trial by fire’ situations.”
“I’m really proud of how hard we fought,” he added. “That’s something that you can’t teach either. These guys are determined and willing to work hard. Even with the poor shooting performance, we were within striking distance with not much time left. Berea is a good team. Coach Valentine is doing good things with that program. Eric Swords left them in good shape, and they keep building on that.”
With only one game under their belt, Messer feels like he knows exactly what the team needs to work on to be better.
“We’ve got to get better from the free throw line,” he said. “Rebounding is another area where I’d like to see some major improvement quickly. We have to be tougher inside. We have to take advantage of every opportunity. We’ve got a lot of guys that are willing to put in the hard work and get better. I think we could be a pretty good team when we get it all figured out.”
With the loss, the Tigers moved to 0-1 on the season. They squared-off against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night in Barbourville.
