The Barbourville City Council met at 6 p.m. last Thursday, where among other items, it the name of the soon-to-be theater was announced.
Johnathan Eade from the auditing firm Jones, Nale, and Mattingly presented an audit report for the previous fiscal year which ended on June, 30 2020. Eade declared the city’s financials to be “fairly presented.” The city had 5.4 million dollars in assets and 4.2 million dollars in liabilities, as well as $530,000 in new debt. The report was comparable to previous years.
Although still in the early stages of construction, the upcoming drive-in theater near the former waterpark has a new name. It will be called Knox Drive-in after the old complex that once stood near Parkway Plaza. Mayor David Thompson stated naming the facility was necessary for paper work.
The city has so far awarded nearly $300,000 in bids for the project. These include Cannon’s Overbay Construction, London’s Kentucky Sign Center, and Gary Martin Security among others. A final home for the $20,000 digital sign has not been finalized, but a possible location is a corner spot near Johnson Lane that would be donated by Thompson. “I was going to donate us a corner there the size of this room, or whatever it needs to be to put the digital sign on,” he said. A bid for the 70 feet wide, 30 feet tall screen is expected to be awarded within the next two weeks.
In other business, the council heard the first reading of an ordinance aimed at preventing flood damage. The ordinance would use flood maps from FEMA and insurance information to establish “flood hazard areas” in the city. A permit would be required from the city and they Kentucky Division of Water to alter and build structures in these areas.
