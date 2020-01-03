A Knox County man is recovering after flipping a firetruck on Christmas Day. He was flown out to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of his injuries including a broken neck. He was released from the hospital on Sunday, December 29.
Jerry Mills was responding to a fire when he lost control of his tanker trunk on North Highway 11 in Cannon. The truck flipped onto its roof in a nearby yard. First responders including other members of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department reached the scene quickly. Another department assisted in the fire call.
Mills was flown to UT from the Richland garage where he underwent surgery. He is currently back home recovering from his injuries. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses.
