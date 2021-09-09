The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (KODCP) released its 2020 Overdose Fatality Report recently. The report notes the Covid-19 pandemic as a “major contributing factor” in the rise of deaths across the country and commonwealth.
Knox County was not immune to the rise in overdose deaths, increasing from 9 in 2019 to 11 in 2020. Neighboring Laurel County saw an increase from five to 22 deaths. Statewide, the number of deaths rose drastically by 49% from 1,316 in 2019 to 1,964. Nationally, the country reported a 12-month record of 93,000 overdose deaths.
“The Office of Drug Control Policy believes the global pandemic caused by Covid-19 was a major contributing factor in the rise in overdose deaths across the United States and in Kentucky,” reads the annual report. Pandemic related factors that could account for the increase in deaths the report lists include isolation, economic anxiety, and the interruption of routine for those in recovery.
Opioids were involved in 90% of the reported overdose deaths, with a rise in illicit fentanyl being cited as factor as well. Fentanyl was involved in 71% of overdose cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.