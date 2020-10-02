Druscilla Higgins Woolum passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Heritage in Corbin. Born December 22, 1922, in Gray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Deco Farris and Lola Steele Farris. She lived to be 97 years, 9 months, and 8 days of age.
A Godly woman, Druscilla was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. For 42 years, she worked as an educator in the Knox County School System as both a teacher and librarian. She enjoyed flower gardening, and, according to her family, could make anything grow, “even a stump.”
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rufus Higgins; her second husband, Roy Cecil Woolum; her daughter, Teena Wells; and two brothers: Deco Farris and James Farris.
She leaves behind her daughter, LaVetta Mahan; son, Rufus D. Higgins and wife Thelma; son-in-law, Troy Wells; grandchildren: Mike Mahan and wife, Robin, Karen Garland, Rebecca Stewart and husband Tommy, Elizabeth Stewart and husband James, Rachel Witkoski and husband Patrick, Arlinda Henry and husband Ken, Deidre Higgins, and Deron Higgins; great-grandchildren: Ryan Mahan, Derek Mahan and wife Maggie, Jordan Smith, Chandler Stewart, Kaiti Garland, Kami Garland, Shelby Stewart, Bailey Stewart, Carter Stewart, Kendale Wilson, and Caroline Witkoski; sister, Trevella Hodge, and brother, Jimmy Farris and wife Joyce. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and many friends.
Graveside funeral services, officiated by Mike Anderson, will be private at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow with Rufus D. Higgins, Deron Higgins, Troy Wells, Mike Mahan, Tommy Stewart, and Patrick Witkoski serving as pallbearers.
