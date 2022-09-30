During its monthly meeting on Thursday, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell informed the Fiscal Court that Dumpster Days was returning for the month of October.
The popular service offered up by the County provides the public with opportunities to take their extra garbage and unwanted goods to various dumpsters around the county at no charge.
Items that cannot be brought include paint cans, tires, shingles, and chemicals. Knox County Solid Waste asks people bringing their garbage to not leave any on the ground and if the dumpsters are full to wait until the following day.
Locations for the Fall Dumpster Days include:
October 4 and 5 – Lynn Camp High School
October 11 – Bailey Switch Fire Department
October 11 – Paris Park
October 12 – Bimble at the intersection of KY 1304 and KY 3439
October 18 and 19 – Flat Lick across from East Knox Fire Department
October 20 – Dewitt
October 25 and 26 – Artemus at the Old Artemus School
October 25 – Kay Jay Park
October 27 – Poplar Creek intersection of KY 1809 and S KY 11
