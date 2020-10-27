Mr. E. J. Branum, 79, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son Hazel McCoy Branum and the late Elam Branum born on October 8, 1941 in Knox County.
After retiring from Dayton Press and moving back to Knox County, he became a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the Highland Park Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting many area churches as well. He enjoyed being outdoors and took pride in improving the property where he lived and befriended many people that were having difficulties offering them help and an invitation to church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, John Curtis Branum and a brother, Alfred Branum.
Survivors include his loving mother, Hazel Branum of Barbourville; beloved son, Jeffrey Branum and wife, Debbie, of Barbourville; two sisters, Lueva Sears of Barbourville and Barbara Sue Kreitzer of Dayton, OH; a brother, Arthur Curtis Branum of Rockholds; three grandchildren, Beth Merick, Jared Branum and Seth Branum; five great grandchildren, Hailee, Logan, Hunter, Hannah and Alice; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, October 28 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Bo Henson, Rev. James McDonald and Rev. Jared Styles officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be the deacons at Highland Park Baptist Church. Honorary bearers will be the staff of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Highland Park Baptist Church Youth Program, P. O. Box 459, Heidrick, KY 40949 in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
