Earl “Martin” Smith, 76, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home. Born June 17, 1944, he was the son of the late Roy and Dallas Smith.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Blanche Ward and Beulah Snyder.
Martin leaves behind his wife, Mary Smith; daughter, Tina Jarvis and husband James; daughter, Connie Lanham; grandchildren: Tiffany Jarvis, Jeff Jarvis, Brandy Lanham, and Levi Lanham; brother, J.D. Smith; sister, Mary Rapier; brother, John Smith; and sister, Brenda Underwood and husband Bill. He is also survived by many other relatives and numerous friends.
