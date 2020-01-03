Mr. Earl Smith, 72, of Road Fork, the husband of June Mills Smith, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Edward and Nora Smith.
His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, December 29 at 1 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
