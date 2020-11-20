With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the newspaper will be printed, distributed and mailed a day early next week.
All deadlines will be pushed up a day. News, obituaries and submitted items should be into the office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20. The deadline for display advertising, classifieds and legal notices will be 12 p.m. Monday, November 23.
The newspaper will be on newsstands Tuesday afternoon and mailed in time for most subscribers to receive them Wednesday.
The Thanksgiving issue will include several inserts from Walmart, Family Dollar, Tractor Supply and W.D. Bryant.
The newspaper and copier division offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, November 30.
