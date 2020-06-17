Just a few days remain before the rescheduled 2020 Kentucky Primary Election takes place.
If you haven’t requested an absentee ballot, as of Monday, June 15 it’s too late to do so. If you did get the ballot in time, you have until Tuesday, June 23 to get it postmarked and in the mail in order for it to be counted.
If you didn’t get an absentee ballot, you still have two options — early, in-person voting and voting on election day.
For voters wishing to take advantage of early voting, you’ll need to go to the County Clerk’s office at the Knox County Courthouse (not the Annex office in Corbin), between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Early voting ends 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
Voters wishing to head to the polls on Tuesday, June 23 will have to voting location options: Knox Central High School gymnasium or Lynn Camp High School gymnasium. Regular voting precincts will not be used during this primary election due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, it does not matter which of the two voting locations voters use in Knox County.
Polls will be open on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., just as any normal election day.
Official results will not be released, however, until after June 27. The County Clerk is required to accept mailed absentee ballots postmarked by June 23 until June 27, at which time an official vote tally can be announced.
County Clerk Mike Corey encourages voters to bring their state-issued identification card or driver’s license to speed up the process when you do go to vote. State I.D.’s are not required, however. Any form of identification, including a social security card or credit card, will be accepted.
