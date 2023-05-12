Early voting locations are open in Knox County as we inch closer to election day on Tuesday, May 16.
Voters can go to either Knox Central High School in Barbourville or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin to cast their votes with early polls open May 11, 12, and 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey was assisting at the Sacred Heart location and shared with the Mountain Advocate that “things were going well,” while also expressing gratitude for everyone helping with the early election process. “I want to thank our election officers for all their hard work” and “we would like to thank Sacred Heart for letting us use their facility. They are very community minded.”
Corey wanted to assure the public that no votes, including mail-ins, will be released until closing of election night.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and his department will be guarding the polls from closing time until they open back up the following morning to ensure security of all votes throughout the process.
The Mountain Advocate was also able to speak with some voters on opening day as they left the polls.
Janice Willis shared her concerns on issues important to her in regards to the upcoming election.
Willis stated that the economy as well as the border were issues important to her and shared “the economy is really hurting right now.” While speaking on border concerns she stated, “the border is really hurting the border states, I have no problem with immigration, if they do it legally.”
A couple, Dennis and Sue, who declined to use their last names, shared that divisiveness between the two main political parties as a concern for them. Dennis quoted the famous historical motto, “United we stand, divided we fall.”
When asked about the importance of voting, Willis wanted to share with the public that “it is very important that we come out.”
Dennis and Sue weighed in with their opinions on the importance of voting as well, stating “that is our God given right, to vote,” and “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”
Another voter, Byron Schiesz, stated “I think everybody oughta get out and do it,” as “it’s the American way.”
Early voting continues on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both Knox Central High School and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Any registered Knox County (Ky.) voter can vote at these locations, or wait until election day on Tuesday, May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.