Early blooms, croaking frogs in the creek, and sunshine, yes, Spring has arrived! A time of rebirth from the decay of winter. With all the rush of so much to do in the joyful spring weather, it reminds me of when I was a child. The excitement of the Easter Bunny, stories of Peter Cottontail, and of course, the Easter egg hunt. My mother had devised a method to ensure all eggs would be found, it was hot and cold-meaning if you were close she would yell, “Hot!” or “you’re getting warmer” but if you were far from finding an egg, “Cold” or “Ice cold!” Thankfully, she helped using this method or we would’ve been outside all day. Sometimes I wish I could go back to those wonderful, laughter filled days of my childhood.
One thing I have not outgrown is a Easter basket on Easter morning, now as a child I believed Peter Cottontail came hoping down the bunny trail and left that for me.. As I got older, even though we never discussed it, it was mother rabbit who got up earlier and left us all treats displayed on the kitchen table to our surprise as we stumbled in for breakfast. My mom worries about everyone and wouldn’t have it any other way, and I enjoy fixing her a little basket of goodies from me, I mean the “Easter Bunny”. With the upcoming Easter holiday, I’m sure everyone is in a rush to throw together a holiday menu and this recipe will be loved by all, it’s one of my mom’s favorite cakes and something richer than the average carrot cake. I think Peter Cottontail would love it! If you have a favorite spring recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
