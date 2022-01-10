Mr. Edgar Daniel Butler, Jr. age 54 of Barbourville departed this life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin. He was the husband of Patricia Ann (Hall) Butler and the son of Shirley Havannah (Collins) Butler and the late Edgar Daniel Butler, Sr. He was born to them on May 1, 1967 in Bell County, Kentucky.
He had worked as a lineman for Bowling Energy. His favorite pastime was enjoying his children and grandchildren. He also loved riding his motorcycle, traveling, camping and going to the beach.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Ann Butler of Barbourville, his mother, Havannah Butler of Trosper, four sons, Coniah Johnson and wife Stephanie of Burlington, Kentucky, Michael Cecil and wife Lily of Barbourville, Christopher Cecil and wife Taylor B. Cecil of Lexington and Corey Cecil and wife Taylor T. Cecil of Richmond, two daughters, Natosha Johnson and fiance’ Michael Parks of Barbourville and Tiffany Stewart and husband Tyler of Heidrick, fifteen grandchildren, Devon Grubb, Canayah Grubb, Dalton Grubb, Madelyn Johnson, Molly Johnson, Owen Johnson, Brayden Sizemore, Branson Stewart, Aubree Cecil, Aubrey Jarvis, Brody Cecil, Andi Jane Cecil, Rayna Cecil, Jace Parks and Kailee Parks, two brothers, Leslie Butler and wife Dana of Trosper and Michael Butler and wife Brenda of Florida, four sisters, Annette Lawson and husband Donnie of Artemus, Eva Rice of Whitley County, Merylin Brown of Trosper and Vera Wilson and husband George of Covington, Kentucky. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
