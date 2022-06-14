Barbourville, Ky. – Edith Asher Gregory, 99, passed away June 9, 2022. Edith was the daughter of Charles Asher and Maude King Asher born to them on December 1, 1922, in Flat Lick, Kentucky.
Edith had a strong faith in the Lord. She read her Bible daily throughout her life until the loss of her eyesight prevented her from doing so. Edith was a dedicated member of the Artemus Christian Church. She was a consummate homemaker, talented seamstress, and doting lover of cats – particularly her cat Sybil who lived 17 years. Edith also worked outside the home as an Executive Secretary for Lear Jet during World War II. In her spare time, Edith loved cheering on the University of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball Team. Most of all though, Edith treasured spending time with family, especially traveling together. Two of Edith’s favorite places to visit were Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Daytona Beach, Florida. She also often reminisced about her trip to Graceland, home of her favorite musician Elvis Presley.
In additional to her parents, Charles Asher and Maude King Asher, Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Aaron Gregory, son, Edward Aaron Gregory II, lovingly known as “Skip”, infant brother Charles Edward Asher, and infant sisters’ Marie Asher and Erelene Asher. Edith was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Elon and Sam King, who helped raise her and with whom she remained very close to until their passing.
Left behind to mourn her passing are daughters’ Erelene Gregory Chadwell and Peggy Eilene Retherford (Thomas); daughter-in-law Sandra Brooks Gregory; and two sisters-in-law Gwen Stewart and Orma Gregory. Ten grandchildren, Chris Chadwell, Aaron Gregory III, Ryan Chadwell, Shannon Gregory, Randy Payne, Kara Chadwell, Stephanie Youngs, Daniel Payne, Stacey Cupp, and Samantha Coury, and eleven great-grandchildren, Ella Gregory, Paige Gregory, Kaylee Gregory, Kristian Cheek, Deaven Cheek, Audrey Payne, Katherine Cupp, Treyton Cupp, Harlyee Cupp, Madison Coury, and Jaxon Coury also survive Edith and will remember her fondly.
