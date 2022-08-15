Edith Hubbard Brock, age 76, of Gray, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home.
Born in Knox County, she was a daughter of the late James and Sudie Mills Hubbard. Edith was of the Holiness faith. She loved her family more than anything, and she devoted her life to caring for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by a son, William Joe Hubbard, four brothers, Eddie, Alvin, Jimmy, and Arville, and a half-brother, Johnny Messer.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William Brock, sister, Marry Carter, three children, Earl Hubbard, Carolyn Faye, and Sol Hubbard, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and by many nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing.
