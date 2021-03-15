Edna E. Vitale, age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away March 12, 2021. Among the many jobs Edna had were Beauty College Instructor, CNC Machine Operator as well as a housewife. Edna had a great love of all things outdoors, such as gardening, hunting and fishing; as well as being an "expert" mushroom hunter. Edna was a very "spirited" person who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was truly one of a kind. Edna is survived by her best friend and husband, Steve; her children, Jeff (Robin), Jamie DeLynn Jewell, Jason (Marifi), Tony (Tabata), Benjamin, Steven (Shawna); her grandchildren, Randy, Cory, Matt, Brandon, Larry, Kinsey, Penelope, Josie, Autumn, Kollin, Janavie, and Carson; her brothers, Ronald (Sherri), Jim; her sisters, Connie (Harry), Kathy, Vivian, and Diane (Bart). Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer & Georgia Hix; her brother, Charles; and her daughters, Janie & Lisa. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday March 19, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. There will be an additional viewing 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday, March 20th, at the Hopper Funeral Home, Barbourville, KY. Edna will be laid to rest in the Smith Family Cemetery in Barbourville, KY ~ She's going home.
Edna Vitale - Obituary
