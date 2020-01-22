The Barbourville Independent School Board received a $1,500 donation from Commercial Bank at the board meeting on Tuesday, January 21. The board went on to approve measures for the new year including board officers.
Commercial Bank made the donation to help with the cost of Barbourville School’s new addition and renovation. One of the bank’s representatives said during the short presentation that you never have enough money, referencing overlooked costs such as furnishings.
The board later moved to retain the current officers for the next year. They include Chairman Eddie Smith and Vice-Chair Sandy Lundy. Following the election the board also elected to maintain their current meeting dates and times.
