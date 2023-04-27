Effort to resurrect Union College Baptist ministry blocked; admin. offers alternative

A group of students trying to restart a religious group on the campus of Union College say they have been met with some resistance by the administration.
The group, seeking to reinstate “Baptist Campus Ministry,” a campus offshoot of the larger state organization, an entity of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, was told they could not reinstate the group as it was.
Baptist Campus Ministry was listed as recently as last week on the college’s website under student clubs and organizations but has since been removed. Clubs that remain listed was The Newman Club, a faith organization for Catholics, and Spiritual Life, the campus-sponsored generic faith organization that claims no particular denominational ties.
The students wishing to restart the BCM have said they followed the process guidelines as presented in the current Union College student handbook and current Student Government Association handbook.
In a statement shared with The Mountain Advocate, the students, who wish to remain anonymous at this time, stated on “March 23rd, we had our first meeting with the dean of students and Reverend David Miller. Everyone felt good leaving that meeting. The compromise was made that we had to change the name of an officer from “Worship Leader” to “Bible Study Leader” and to add at least one officer to the Spiritual Life Council.” The students felt everything was in order following that meeting, and they were informed the next day that Miller, who is over Spiritual Life at the college, approved their changes.
On April 11, the organizers received notice from Miller that President Marcia Hawkins was requesting the group change its name to something other than Baptist Campus Ministry, and they would not be allowed to be affiliated with the statewide organization. In the statement and timeline of the events, the students said “We submit (sic) a revised constitution and received an email back on April 12th, stating that we were not going to be allowed to use the name ‘Baptist Campus Ministry.’ He told us we had to change it to something like ‘Baptist Campus Fellowship’. Telling us we can’t ‘do ministry’ because there is no such thing as ministry on this campus other than what he does, according to himself and President Hawkins. He said he can’t approve of the club until these changes are made.”
The Mountain Advocate reached out to Union College President Marcia Hawkins directly for comment regarding the new Baptist club. “I am very happy that a group of students want to bring the Baptist student organization back. It is my understanding that they completed the required bylaws and statement of purpose and that they have a faculty/staff sponsor. As an official Union organization, they will receive monetary support from the Student Government Association and the president of the club will serve on the campus activities board with the heads of the other organizations. Because it is religiously affiliated, one of the club officers will also be a member of Union’s Spiritual Life Team.
“The club has been approved. The affiliation with BCM has not. From my understanding of the purpose of BCM, a church representative would be assigned to oversee the activities of the campus chapter, among which would be recruiting campus faculty, staff, students to Baptist churches. BCM is active on many public campuses and on large, secular private campuses.”
As part of the discussion with creating a group under a different name, The Mountain Advocate asked Hawkins if local churches would be permitted to help the group with events and sponsorships. To that, she replied, “Local Baptist churches (two in particular) are a great support to Union students. They didn’t need a national organization to connect. I’m positive that those same churches will celebrate the reinstitution of the Baptist Student Club/Fellowship/Organization. Many of our students attend local Baptist churches. They didn’t need a national organization to do so. Ours is a small community and it is easy to connect.
“We would be happy to list local Baptist churches in the description of the Baptist student organization.”
The direction approved by the college administration isn’t satisfactory to the students who wish to see their group reinstated and be allowed to join the BCM. “We feel as if we are being discriminated against because of our views and beliefs,” with mention of events such as “See You at the Pole” and “National Collegiate Day of Prayer” being brushed off by the campus minister as something that “right-wing evangelical Christians usually focus on” as claimed in their statement.
“There is a nondiscrimination statement in compliance with Title IX that this college goes by, and we believe this a direct violation of that. When we brought this up to the dean of student it was brushed off and the conversation quickly moved to the next question,” the students’ statement said.
“Religious affiliation has never been the issue with regard to starting a club on campus. Also, affiliation with a national organization is not the issue,” Hawkins said in part of her statement to The Mountain Advocate. “The issue is in the activity of the national organization and the control it maintains over the campus affiliate.”
Hawkins clarified what the college’s Spiritual Life group is. “‘Spiritual Life’ is also Union’s program of spiritual growth and opportunity on campus. Just like residence life is overseen by our dean of students, spiritual life is overseen by our campus minister. The Spiritual Life Team is composed of a group of students from different faiths who decide, as a group, the form and content of spiritual programming on campus. Here’s the description of Union’s Spiritual Life ministry: ‘…the official campus ministry of the college. It is guided by the Way of Love that Jesus taught, practiced, and lived. We emphasize radically accepting others, discovering who God made us to become, growing into spiritual maturity, and becoming spiritual leaders both on and off campus.’”
The group of students seeking to reinstate the BCM said in closing, “We think our best option now is to go public and let everyone know about our struggles and concerns. We are deeply upset about how all of this has gone, and we wish that things were different. We believe there needs to be changes. We are not in the business of getting people fired, but rather changing hearts. All we ask for right now is prayer for our club and our school as a whole.”
