The search is on for the next superintendent to lead the Knox County Public Schools.
At the December 14, 2020 meeting of the Knox County Board of Education, Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles informed the board of his planned retirement effective at the end of June 2021.
Now, the board is tasked with finding his replacement. That requires assistance from the entire community.
The board is inviting all Knox Countians to participate in an online survey that seeks opinions on qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the district's next leader. The survey also asks what are some of the major challenges that the next superintendent must be ready to face.
Board members will use information from the survey to compose the official vacancy notice for the position. The notice will be posted a minimum of 30 days.
Once applications are received, the board will use the survey information again to guide the future search committee in their work of recommending candidates for the position.
To take the survey, visit the KCPS website at http://insights.knoxkyschools.com/#SuperintendentSearch. There is also an information site that explains steps the board will take in the search process, https://www.knoxkyschools.com/district/superintendent/search
