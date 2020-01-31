Students enrolled in Knox Central’s business and marketing education program proved that they are ready for business having competed at the regional DECA competition held Tuesday, January 28.

DECA, a career and technical student organization, provides students the opportunity to participate in industry-validated competitive events that are aligned with the National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management and administration, finance, and hospitality and tourism.  The competition process involves students in both a written component such as an exam or report and an interactive component with an industry professional serving as a judge.

Winners from Knox Central include:

1st Place:

Zach Patterson – Sports and Entertainment Marketing

Kylie Dunaway – Hotel & Lodging Management

Ryleigh Swafford – Human Resources Management

 
2nd Place:
Janae Adams – Food Marketing
Bryce Imel – Entrepreneurship
Brendon Bingham – Principles of Business Management
 
3rd Place:
Peyton Mayne – Apparel & Accessories Marketing
Hanna Messer – Accounting Applications
Hayliegh Doleman – Principles of Hospitality
 
4th Place:
Macy Whitehead – Principles of Marketing

