Students enrolled in Knox Central’s business and marketing education program proved that they are ready for business having competed at the regional DECA competition held Tuesday, January 28.
DECA, a career and technical student organization, provides students the opportunity to participate in industry-validated competitive events that are aligned with the National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management and administration, finance, and hospitality and tourism. The competition process involves students in both a written component such as an exam or report and an interactive component with an industry professional serving as a judge.
Winners from Knox Central include:
1st Place:
Zach Patterson – Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Kylie Dunaway – Hotel & Lodging Management
Ryleigh Swafford – Human Resources Management
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.