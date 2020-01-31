Lori Mullins, the daughter of Steve and Kristie Mullins of Corbin, will perform in the Kentucky Music Educators Association All-State Chorus.
The concert will take place at the Kentucky Center in Louisville, Friday, February 7, 2020 as part of the 2020 Kentucky Music Educators Association Professional Development Conference. She was chosen for the honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state.
Lori is a senior at Lynn Camp High School and performs in the Chamber Choir under the direction of Jackie Melton, a member of the Kentucky Music Educators Association, an association that represents over 2,000 school music educators in Kentucky. Mullins is a private piano student of Carolyn Garr. Lori’s other interests in school include BETA Club, which recently won the state-level group talent competition.
