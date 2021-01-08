We have known for a long time that very early in life, including before babies are born, the nutrition they receive influences their physical health. Nutrition in children affects their risk for heart disease and/or diabetes later in life. But studies are now showing that diet is also important to our children’s mental health, according to researchers at Deakin University.
New research shows that Mothers with unhealthy diets during pregnancy are more likely to have children with behavioral issues. The research also shows that children with unhealthy diets have increased symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as aggression and tantrums. But it’s not just young children experiencing behavior problems, because studies also show that poor diet is linked to teen mental health problems.
Adolescents who eat unhealthy diets are more likely to develop mental health problems than those with good diets. The scientists also examined whether depression or other mental health issues were causing teens to make poor diet choices, but found that wasn’t the case. The poor diet resulted in poor mental health, not the other way around.
We all know about the negative impact of unhealthy foods on our waistlines, but evidence shows that our mental health is also affected. It’s becoming clear that diet matters and age isn’t a factor. Junk foods have an impact on our risk for depression, anxiety and dementia.
Shrinking Brains
New research shows that the part of the brain, the hippocampus, which is used for learning, memory and mental health is actually smaller in people with unhealthy diets. It also shows that older people with healthier diets have larger hippocampi. This recent study reveals one way eating junk food may influence the risk for dementia, cognitive decline and mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety in older people. Here are some ways a poor diet affects our brains:
Junk food shrinks the brain’s learning capabilities. Junk food reduces our brain’s neuroplasticity - which is essential for us to form new memories and learn new things quickly.
Junk food can get us “high”. Our brain’s reward center likes the “tasty” sweet and fatty foods, but as any addict knows, we always need more.
Junk food makes us impulsive. Research shows that always drinking sugary drinks, soda and/or juices, may alter brain development. Studies suggest that it’s harder to follow rules as adults.
Junk food can inflame our brains. Too much refined foods can cause a reaction in our brains, much like an allergic reaction to food. It can cause damage to the hippocampus and people with a damaged hippocampus report being hungry all the time.
Junk food reduces the generation of new neurons. The development of new neurons happens throughout our life. Neurons are the basic working unit of our brains and new neurons help keep us sharp.
We can all take simple steps to change our lifestyles to reduce the impact of unhealthy diets on our brains, as well as improve learning for our children. And any help with online classes in this time of pandemic is a plus. Fresh fruits and vegetables have anti-inflammation fighting antioxidants. Aerobic exercise boosts neuroplasticity in the brain. So, take steps to lead a more active and healthier lifestyle to keep your body and brain in shape.
