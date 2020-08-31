Eileen Rose Jones Surgener, age 77, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020.

She was born July 18, 1943 in Corbin, KY a daughter of the late J.B. and Mabel Jones.

Eileen loved spending time with her many family members and gardening.

She is survived by her siblings; William Jones and Mary Bailey, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Royal Surgener; three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral service will be held at 5pm Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN, with visitation 2-5pm on Tuesday.

Graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday September 3, 2020 at the WH Parman Cemetery in Corbin, KY

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Surgener as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you