Eileen Rose Jones Surgener, age 77, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020.
She was born July 18, 1943 in Corbin, KY a daughter of the late J.B. and Mabel Jones.
Eileen loved spending time with her many family members and gardening.
She is survived by her siblings; William Jones and Mary Bailey, and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Royal Surgener; three brothers and five sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 5pm Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN, with visitation 2-5pm on Tuesday.
Graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday September 3, 2020 at the WH Parman Cemetery in Corbin, KY
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.
