Elbert Lee Chansler, 66, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at St. Joseph London. He was the son of the late William “Bill” and Susie Mae Godby Chansler born on March 31, 1954 in Casey County.
Lee was a retired coal miner and a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed reading, studying the Bible, attending church and spending time with family. He was an avid UK basketball fan and loved watching old movies and playing solitaire.
On January 4, 1980, he united in marriage with Connie Garland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Jones; two sisters, June and Louise and two brothers, Oval and J. R.
Survivors include his loving wife, Connie Chansler of Barbourville; four children, Casey Jones and husband, Chris, Morgan Brown and husband, David, Lee Chansler Jr. and wife, Jessica, and Arizona Chansler all of Barbourville; two sisters, Shirley Wilson and Esther Chansler both of Girdler; a brother, Ray Chansler of Hamilton, OH; six grandchildren, Corey and Sydney Jones, Kerigan Brown, Bishop Brown, Bailee and Logan Chansler; several nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters in Christ; among other loved ones and dear friends.
