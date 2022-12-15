The addition of Sarah-James Sendor is part of the practice’s ongoing regional growth throughout Central and Southeastern Kentucky.
A native of Flat Lick, Kentucky, Sendor graduated from Knox Central High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at Centre College. She is a first-generation college and law school graduate. Sendor developed an interest in elder law and estate planning while serving at law offices throughout Central Kentucky.
“I realize that most of our clients come to us for help during some of the hardest times of their entire lives,” said Sendor. “I never want them to feel alone in what they are going through.”
Sendor enjoys practicing in probate for this reason. “In anticipation of or after the loss of a loved one, a person becomes overwhelmed – by emotion, by things that must be done…My goal is to make that process easier for every single client,” she said.
Sendor lives in Nicholasville with her husband, Garrett D. Sendor, DMD.
Elder Law Guidance focuses exclusively on elder law and is committed to protecting families in Central and Southeastern Kentucky from the loss of everything they own to the extreme cost of long-term healthcare. Practice areas include Medicaid and Medicare planning, veterans’ benefits, estate planning and probate, special needs planning and guardianship/conservatorship. Visit www.ElderLawGuidance.com for more information or call (859) 544-6012.
