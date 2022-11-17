Scheduled to arrive in summer 2023, Barbourville Independent Schools will receive a brand new all-electric bus, making the school district a pioneer in the region.
The total cost of the new bus was quoted at $421,000, but will be mostly paid for using an EPA grant that BIS Principal Brian Carey applied for in August. The district was awarded $395,000 - $375,000 earmarked for the bus purchase and an additional $20,000 for a charging station.
According to Carey, quotes for charging stations range from $8,000 to $40,000 depending on charge time for the bus. In an effort to get diesel buses off the road, the district had to agree to destroy the old bus that is being replaced by the new electric one. “The EPA is trying to get these old diesel buses that are around 20 years old off the road with new, cleaner powered buses. By cleaner, I mean cleaner running diesel, propane or electric buses,” Carey said.
Barbourville Schools spends a monthly average of $600-800 on fuel for a bus for routes and ball games, and spends more for longer trips.
The new bus has a range of 136 miles, which more than covers local bus routes and ball games. “I believe that this will lower the cost significantly for our diesel powered bus. It will also save significant mileage plus wear and tear of the buses we already have. There is very little maintenance on this new electric bus,” Carey added. Instead of spending $300-400 for a fill-up, the new bus will cost around $80 or less a month to run.
Carey said the EPA grants has enabled the district to update all buses in its fleet for new ones. “Through the previous savings of these grants we have basically bought two new buses for the price of one,” he said, adding “the price of buses have gone up significantly this year. They have increased around $20-30,000 just for a basic plain bus, not considering the increase for any options (air conditioning and cameras) that are needed for student comfort and safety.”
“Most people don’t realize that when they see a school bus going down the road that it is a major purchase for a school district that was costing around $100,000 and now around $120,000. It just made sense when this opportunity came up to replace an old bus with a new modern, up-to-date bus and it just cost the district less than $50,000,” he said.
Carey added the new bus is safer as it is loaded with a 360 degree camera “so we can see all around the bus for student safety… four cameras inside of the bus, air conditioning, tinted windows and storage box on the bottom” increase the amenities that come with the new electric bus.
For anyone interested in the grant, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.
