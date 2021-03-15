Ms. Elizabeth Irene Hollingsworth, age 54 of Earl Howard Road, Keavy, Kentucky passed away on Friday evening at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Heather Ann Ledford and husband, Robbie Jones of Keavy, Kentucky, Morgan Ann Lawson of New York City, New York, Dustin Alan Lawson and wife, Hali of London, Kentucky and Stephen Tyler McNew of Corbin, Kentucky. She was the sister of Sharon Ruth Rookstool, Mary Catherine Rookstool and husband, Terry and Edwin Hollingsworth all of Corbin, Kentucky. Glenn Rae Taylor of Florence, Kentucky and Kenny Wayne Taylor of Lanesville, Indiana. She was blessed with five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Odessa Trosper Hollingsworth, by one sister, Eddie Ruth Hollingsworth, by two brothers, David Hollingsworth and William Hollingsworth, by her grandmother, Vera Trosper, by her grandfather, Earl Barnette and by a brother-in- law, James Rookstool.
Funeral services for Ms. Elizabeth Irene Hollingsworth will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky. The family of Ms. Elizabeth Irene Hollingsworth will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Hollingsworth family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.