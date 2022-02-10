Mrs. Ella Sue Engle Hoffman, 85, of Gray, passed away Sunday evening, February 6, 2022, at her home. Born on March 30, 1936, at Artemus, she was the wife of Clarence Ira Isaac Hoffman and daughter of the late Jason Leander and Verna Thelma Helton Engle.
Ella Sue was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She graduated from Knox Central High School in 1954 and was a hard worker all her life. In 1959, while she was working at Jack’s Restaurant in Barbourville, she met Clarence, originally from Lykens, Pennsylvania, as he was traveling for work for the ITT Telephone Company. The two instantly hit it off and were inseparable ever since. She was known for taking care of all those around her and her Sunday dinners surrounded by family. Ella Sue had a wide range of friends and family located in Knox County as her mother ran a store on what is now Warren Loop on 25E. Ella Sue selflessly cared for both of her parents as they grew older. She loved to tell stories about the old times and reminisce about farm life and the coal mines. Ella Sue was lovingly called Granny as she frequently took care of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother Bobby Leander Engle, her sister, Carol Ann Jones; and brother, Junior Wayne Engle.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 61 years, Clarence Hoffman of Gray; one daughter, Elizabeth Engle and husband, Allen, of Richmond; two twin sons, David Hoffman and wife, Tabatha, of Cranes Nest and Daniel Hoffman and fiancé, Mona Nichols, of Gray; five dearly loved grandchildren, Kathryn, Caroline, and Bud (Allen) Engle and Savannah and Sadie Hoffman; among other loved ones and dear friends.
