Mrs. Ellen Frances Bull age 78 of Kannapolis, North Carolina departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home in North Carolina. She was the daughter of Earl Helton and Charita (Patterson) Helton, born to them on April 10, 1942 in Barbourville, Kentucky. She believed in the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching wrestling and car races, shopping cooking and reading.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one son Gary Lowe and her fiance’ Joel Gregor, three brothers, Elmer Helton, Lester Helton and Lawrence Helton and two sisters Edna Helton and Cecile Hensley.
Left behind to mourn her passing, one daughter, Marie Wagner of Kannapolis, North Carolina, two sons, Teddy Lowe of Barbourville and Billy Lowe and wife Lisa of Grass Lake, Michigan, one sister Sue Baker, seven grandchildren, Josh Lowe, Crystal Lowe, Cassandra Lee, Sheila Strickland, Melissa Rios, Brandon French and Megan Lowe. She also leaves behind nine great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen Bull will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dustin Reed officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony Smith, Josh Lowe and Gary Strickland. She will be laid to rest in the Foley Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the family of Mrs. Bull, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
We encourage everyone to abide by the restrictions suggested by the governor's office and invite everyone to leave condolences on the tribute page for the family.
