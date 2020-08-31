Mrs. Elsia Slusher age 84 of Independence, Kentucky, the widow of Arthur Slusher, Sr., departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Dewitt, Kentucky on August 12, 1936 the daughter of Samuel Gray and Mary (Smith) Gray.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Slusher Sr., her parents Samuel and Mary Gray, and siblings, Virgil Gray, Charlie Gray, Edward Gray, Letcher Gray, Estil Gray and Ellie Gray.
Mrs. Slusher leaves behind four children, Arthur Slusher Jr, Janet Murphy and husband Jimmy, Eddie Slusher and wife Chrissy and Ernie Slusher and wife Mary, four siblings, Ancel Gray, Paul Gray, Ethel Gray, and Owen Gray, seven grandchildren, Stacy Meece and husband Gene, Robert Slusher, Jason Myers and wife Heather, Stephaine Crone and husband Tom, Kyle Slusher, Cody Slusher and wife Christina, and Brandon Slusher and wife Melanie, thirteen great grandchildren, Makayla Tackett, Austin Slusher, Havannah Slusher, Brenden Meece, Samantha Meece, Madeline Myers, Jack Myers, Sawyer Myers, Tristen Slusher, Urijah Slusher, Elizabeth Slusher; Hannah Pollitt and Aiden Pollitt, two great-great grandchildren, Willow Tackett and Carter Meece. She also leaves behind a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Elsia Slusher will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Bo Miracle officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Slusher Cemetery at Redbird. Pallbearers will be Jason Myers, Brandon Slusher, Cody Slusher, Robert Slusher, Austin Slusher and Gene Meece.
