Elsie Mae Eaton, age 98, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020.

She was born in Corbin, a daughter of the late John Rogers and Delphia Mayne Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Robert L. Eaton in 1997; Son, Dallas Eaton; Daughter, Cleda Faye Rogers, and Granddaughter, Jennifer Rogers.

Elsie is survived by her Sons, Darrell Eaton and Denver Eaton; Daughters, Joyce Rogers and husband J.B., and Martha Kinman; Daughter in law, Leaetta Eaton; and by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Funeral service for Elsie Eaton will be held at 1pm on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hart Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be on Wednesday August 12th from 6-8pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

COVID regulations require those attending to social distance and to wear a face covering.

