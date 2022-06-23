The new chairperson of the Knox County Democratic Party, Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, is the first woman chosen to represent the party in Knox County.
Farmer, a 2019 alum of Emerge Kentucky, a group whose mission is, according to its website, “To increase the number of Democratic women from diverse backgrounds in public office through recruitment, training, and providing a powerful network” was recently recognized by the organization for her new leadership role with Knox Democrats.
For more info on Emerge Kentucky, visit emergeky.org.
