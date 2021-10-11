MANCHESTER, Ky. (Oct. 11, 2021) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced the City of Corbin will receive $27,589.22 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repair on Vance Drive.
The repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon Vance Drive.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Corbin to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The repairs will take place on Vance Drive located 0.010 mile south of US 25.
The City of Corbin is responsible for administering the work.
