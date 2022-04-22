IMG_0932.JPG
IMG_0946.JPG

Knox County EMS has received the first of its new powered ambulance cots. The Stryker Power-Pro is designed to take the stress of EMTs and can lift and load a patient up to 700lb. According to the company, “1 in 4 EMS workers will suffer a career ending back injury within their first four years in the field1. The number one cause? Lifting.” The addition of the this device and the recently acquired LUCAS automated CPR machine puts Knox County EMS on the cutting edge of technology in the area. 

